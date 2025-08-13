Japan launches anti-dumping probe into Chinese, South Korean steel imports

Japan has opened a formal anti-dumping investigation into steel imports from China and South Korea, in a move aimed at protecting its domestic producers from a wave of cheap foreign products. The probe will examine imports of hot-dipped galvanised coil, sheet and strip, according to a joint statement from the trade and finance ministries on Wednesday, as reported by Bloomberg. The investigation is set to run for up to a year. It follows an application filed in April by four major Japanese steelmakers, including Nippon Steel Corp. and Kobe Steel Ltd., which argued that the influx of low-priced imports was harming the local industry. Officials confirmed that Chinese and South Korean suppliers will have an opportunity to submit evidence before any decision on duties is made.

China’s steel export boom pressures global prices

China, the world’s largest steel producer, has seen its exports surge in 2025 as domestic demand falters. A prolonged slowdown in the property sector — traditionally a key driver of steel consumption has left producers with large surpluses, prompting them to flood overseas markets with low-cost steel.

According to Bloomberg, this export wave has weighed heavily on global steel prices and intensified competition, hitting producers in Japan, South Korea, and other key manufacturing hubs. Analysts say Japan’s move reflects a broader global trend, as governments look to shield their industries from the impact of aggressive export strategies by Chinese mills.

Trade tensions and US tariffs complicate market dynamics

The Japanese steel industry is already contending with shifting trade flows and heightened competition. Tariffs imposed by the US government under President Donald Trump have reshaped global steel supply chains, adding a further layer of complexity for Japanese producers trying to maintain competitiveness.

These trade measures have forced exporters to seek new markets and adjust pricing strategies, creating additional volatility in the steel trade. In this context, Japan’s anti-dumping action is seen as a defensive measure to maintain stability in its domestic market.

Not the first recent action by Japan

This is Japan’s second anti-dumping investigation in as many months. In July, Tokyo began a probe into Chinese and Taiwanese nickel-added cold-rolled stainless-steel coil, sheet and strip. Both actions signal a stronger stance from the Japanese government in countering what it sees as unfair trade practices.

As per Bloomberg, if the current probe concludes that dumping has occurred, Japan could impose new import duties on Chinese and South Korean steel products. Such a move would join a growing list of global trade restrictions reshaping the steel market in 2025.

