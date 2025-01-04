Bitcoin’s recent post-election momentum appears to be fading away. According to a report by Market Insider, world's biggest cryptocurrency could face a significant pullback in the coming weeks.

Katie Stockton, founder of Fairlead Strategists, believes Bitcoin is at risk of a 10 per cent decline due to several technical indicators suggesting bearish momentum.

Technical Indicators

Stockton predicts that the cryptocurrency could drop to a support level of approximately $84,500, representing a 10 per cent downside from its current position. If the decline continues, the next potential support level could be around $73,800, a 22 per cent drop from current levels.

Stockton pointed to Bitcoin’s recent fall below its 50-day moving average, which she described as an "intermediate-term overbought 'sell' signal." According to her, this suggests a potential price correction in the first quarter of 2025.

Additional technical indicators, such as the daily Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) and the 20-day moving average, are also showing negative short-term momentum, supporting the case for a bearish trend in the near term.

Long-term positive outlook

Despite these short-term concerns, Stockton remains positive about Bitcoin's long-term outlook. She noted that monthly indicators, including the stochastics and MACD, continue to suggest bullish potential for Bitcoin in the longer term. She also said that any correction is a potential opportunity to add to positions in Bitcoin.

(With input from agencies)