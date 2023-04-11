India’s Adani Group starts supplying electricity to Bangladesh 

Adani Power Limited (APL) said that it has started supplying electricity to Bangladesh as it announced the commissioning of its first of the two 800 MW thermal power generation units in the eastern Jharkhand district of India.

The unit at Godda region is presently supplying 748MW of power to the neighbouring country as part of a wider agreement to provide 1,496MW net capacity power.

The second 800MW thermal plant is expected to be commissioned soon, as it has been delayed due to pandemic and non-completion of the transmission infrastructure in Bangladesh.

The Bangladesh Power Development Board (BPDB) had entered into a long-term Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with APL’s wholly-owned subsidiary Adani Power Jharkhand Limited (APJL) in November 2017 to procure 1,496 MW net capacity power from 2X800 MW ultra-supercritical power project at Godda.

On Sunday, APL, India’s largest power producer, in a statement said that the electricity supplied from Godda will significantly improve the situation in Bangladesh as it will replace expensive power generated from liquid fuel, bringing down the average cost of power purchased.

Bangladesh is undergoing an electricity crunch and depends mostly on gas and diesel-fired electricity with high tariffs.

The Godda Power Plant is composed of two units of the latest technology available in the world, which is “Ultra Super Critical Technology" equipped with latest techniques for controlling emissions and consumption of coal and water, the company claims.

In order to reduce emission and adhere to the lasts environment norms, the company said it has installed Flue Gas Desulphurisation (FGD) and Selective Catalytic Reduction (SCR).

The plant is going to be one its kind in India and in Bangladesh, operating on the latest environment emission norms, the company said.

Adani Power CEO SB Khyalia in a press release said that the power supply would make the industries and ecosystem more competitive in Bangladesh.

Khyalia said it is the first power plant in the country that started its operations from Day 1 with 100 per cent flue gas desulphurisation, selective catalytic reduction and zero-water discharge.

"The Godda power plant is a strategic asset in the India-Bangladesh's long-standing relationship," Khyalia said.

Adani Power has an installed thermal power capacity of 13,610 MW spread across seven power plants in Gujarat, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, and Madhya Pradesh, apart from a 40 MW solar power plant in Gujarat.



