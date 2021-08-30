Indian Stock market closes at record high: Sensex soars 765.04 points to fresh closing peak

On Monday, the Indian stock market indices, the Sensex and Nifty, closed at all-time highs.

The Sensex ended the day at 56,889.76, up 765.04 points or 1.36 percent, while the Nifty closed at 16,931.05, up 225.85 points or 1.35 percent.

During the day's trading, the Sensex reached a high of 56,958.27, while the Nifty reached a high of 16,951.50.

This week, India's gross domestic product (GDP) data for the June quarter is at the top of the agenda.

The purchasing managers' indices (PMI) for August are also due, and will serve as the most recent report card on the progress of Indian businesses' recovery.

In other news, the eurozone and China's PMI data will be closely scrutinised.

The top index gainers included Bharti Airtel, Axis Bank, Tata Steel, Titan Company, Maruti Suzuki, Bajaj Finance, State Bank of India (SBI), Asian Paints, and RIL, among others.

On the other hand, Sensex laggards included Nestle India, Tech Mahindra, Infosys, and Tata Consultancy Services (TCS).

