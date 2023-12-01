Indian government dispels talks of 8th pay commission before upcoming elections

Dismissing speculations, Finance Secretary TV Somanathan on Thursday, announced that the Indian government has no immediate plans to establish the eighth Pay Commission for the 5.4 million central government employees and pensioners.

"There is nothing in the offing regarding setting up the 8th Pay Commission. It's not due at present," NDTV quoted Somanathan as saying.

Previously, political parties, especially in the run-up to elections, have strategically employed the announcement of Pay Commissions to gain support from central government employees and armed forces personnel.

The 7th Pay Commission was instituted by the Congress-led UPA government months before state and general elections. However, the BJP has opted for a different approach, focusing on reviewing the controversial new pension scheme affecting state and central government employees.

Under the existing scheme, employees contribute 10 per cent of their basic salary, while the government contributes 14 per cent, sparking political debates.

According to NDTV, Finance Secretary Somanathan, who leads the committee assigned with the review, mentioned that they had concluded consultations with all relevant parties and added that their report would be submitted shortly. The proposed changes aim to ensure that employees receive a minimum of 40 to 45 per cent of their last salary.

As the elections inch closer, political pressure is mounting on the Finance Ministry to announce the 8th Pay Commission, irrespective of the upcoming state poll results.

These results, expected on Sunday, are viewed as a prelude to the 2024 national election, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeks a third consecutive term.