India surpasses Hong Kong, securing the fourth spot in global stock markets

In a historic achievement, India's stock market has outshone Hong Kong's, claiming the coveted fourth position in the global equity market ranking.

According to Bloomberg data, the combined value of shares listed on Indian exchanges reached a staggering $4.33 trillion, edging past Hong Kong's $4.29 trillion as of the latest market close.

The surge in India's stock market can be attributed to several factors. A rapidly expanding retail investor base and robust corporate earnings have fuelled the boom in Indian equities. With a stable political environment and a consumption-driven economy that remains one of the fastest-growing among major nations, India has positioned itself as an attractive alternative to China.

Bloomberg quoted Ashish Gupta, Chief Investment Officer at Axis Mutual Fund in Mumbai, who affirmed, "India has all the right ingredients in place to set the growth momentum further."

In contrast, Hong Kong has faced a historic slump, grappling with stringent anti-Covid-19 measures, regulatory crackdowns, a property-sector crisis, and geopolitical tensions. This downturn has led to an equities rout, with the total market value of Chinese and Hong Kong stocks plummeting by over $6 trillion since their peaks in 2021. The once-bustling initial public offering scene in Hong Kong has dried up, marking a stark departure from its status as one of the world's busiest venues.

While some strategists anticipate a turnaround for Chinese stocks, India's momentum appears unwavering. UBS Group AG suggests that Chinese stocks may outperform Indian peers in 2024, with battered valuations in the former indicating significant upside potential. In contrast, Bernstein sees the Indian market as expensive and recommends taking profits on Indian stocks. However, the prevailing trend suggests that India currently holds the upper hand.

Pessimism toward China and Hong Kong has deepened in the new year, with the Hang Seng China Enterprises Index already down about 13 per cent. Meanwhile, India's stock benchmarks continue to trade near record-high levels. Foreign investors, once enamoured with the China narrative, are redirecting their funds towards India.

A recent study by the Official Monetary and Financial Institutions Forum reveals that global pension and sovereign wealth managers are increasingly favouring India, reinforcing the clear consensus that India is perceived as the best long-term investment opportunity.

In 2023, overseas funds poured over $21 billion into Indian shares, contributing to the eighth consecutive year of gains for India's benchmark S&P BSE Sensex Index. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. strategists, including Guillaume Jaisson and Peter Oppenheimer, emphasized this sentiment, stating, "There is a clear consensus that India is the best long-term investment opportunity" based on results from the firm's Global Strategy Conference.