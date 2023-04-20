India: After Mumbai, Apple opens its retail store in Delhi

Apple Inc's Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Tim Cook on Thursday (April 20) inaugurated the company's retail store in Delhi at the Select Citywalk Mall in Saket. This is the second retail store in India after Cook opened the first store in Mumbai on Tuesday. The retail store in Delhi is half the size of the Mumbai store where Apple would pay a portion of total sales from the store as rent or Rs 40 lakh per month, a report by the news agency PTI said.

The retail store at the Select Citywalk Mall was jam-packed with fans and customers, as a delighted Cook welcomed customers. This store would offer personalised support and unique experiences for customers to discover the various aspects of the technology.

What an incredible reception, Delhi, thank you! We're delighted to welcome our customers to our newest store—Apple Saket!

"What an incredible reception, Delhi, thank you! We’re delighted to welcome our customers to our newest store—Apple Saket!" Cook tweeted.

Deirdre O`Brien, Apple's Senior Vice President of retail, said on Thursday "We`re thrilled to bring the best of Apple to our customers in Delhi with the opening of our second store in India, Apple Saket," the news agency IANS reported. O'Brien added that the company's team members look forward to connecting with the local community, and helping them find new ways "to pursue their passions and unleash their creativity through our amazing products and services."

Tim Cook meets Indian PM Narendra Modi

A day before the opening of Apple's retail store in Delhi, CEO Tim Cook met Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister of State for Electronics and IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar and discussed how to boost local manufacturing and iPhone exports.

On Twitter, Cook said, "We share your vision of the positive impact technology can make on India’s future — from education and developers to manufacturing and the environment, we’re committed to growing and investing across the country."

An absolute delight to meet you, @tim_cook! Glad to exchange views on diverse topics and highlight the tech-powered transformations taking place in India.

In response, Prime Minister Modi tweeted that it was an absolute delight to meet Cook, adding he was glad to exchange views on diverse topics and highlight the tech-powered transformations taking place in India.

(With inputs from agencies)

