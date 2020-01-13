In Germany, over 400,000 jobs at risk in switch to electric cars: Report

Over 400,000 people in Germany will lose their jobs by 2030 due to the country's shift to electric vehicles, local media reported on Monday.

According to the report, around 88,000 jobs will be at risk in engines and transmissions' production alone, Germany' daily reported citing a National Platform for the Future of Mobility (NPM), an advisory council for the government.

According to the report, 410,000 people will lose their jobs in total by the end of this decade.

The report also said that the NPM group is working to form a strategy to ensure minimum people lose their jobs. The group has called for strategic personnel planning and urged for an employment agency, training providers and companies to work together to stem losses.

Electric cars' engines are made of fewer parts and require less maintenance than a combustion engine. While at least 1,200 parts are installed in a combustion engine, only about 200 are needed for an electric car, the report said while explaining reasons behind the job layoffs.

Vehicle production will be further automated and will not be sufficient to support the current level of jobs, the local newspaper said, citing NPM's Chairman Henning Kagermann.

In 2018, employment in the car industry in Germany reached 834,000, its highest since 1991.

Amid the climate change debates, the European Union is pushing towards reducing the carbon dioxide emissions resulting in countries adapting plans to launch electric vehicles.

In 2019, the German carmaker Volkswagen had also said it would cut as many as 4,000 jobs in Germany as part of their digital transition.

"We are making the company fit for the digital age in a sustainable way," VW brand Chief Operating Officer Ralf Brandstaetter had said in a statement.