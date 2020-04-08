How netizens keep themselves busy during lockdown

Are you bored with the quarantine routine? Do you miss posting restaurant and travel photos online? Have you run out of content for your social media followers? Well, we have compiled some fun exercises for you.

Netizens around the world have found ways to keep themselves busy during the lockdown through tons of social media challenges.

How does it work?

You are shown a bunch of hand emojis and all you have to do is imitate them fast. It's that simple. Or maybe not.

While you are at it, you could also try the face emoji challenge and drill is the same. Just that, this time, you will have to make faces. Something that all we do every day, don't we? There is a challenge for the lockdown chefs too. Dalgona coffee.

It also tests your arm strength and patience. Fitness enthusiasts here's something to keep you busy. Everyone is making their version of the dalgona iced-coffee. We don't know if they have a de-caf variation though but what we do know is that there is a lockdown challenge for all the saree lovers. This one is simple. Upload a picture of yourself in a saree and tag some friends. They will have to follow suit. That's how the chain grows.

These challenges are keeping the spirit of netizens high during the lockdown with no fancy restaurant pictures to post. Social media users are now challenging each other to these online games. Online ludo and uno has seen a uptick too Well, whatever keeps folks positive!

Happy quarantining!