How much should you save each month? Breaking down 3 saver types

How much money should you set aside from your earnings each month? This is a question that forms the very core of financial planning, especially for beginners. Financial planners often broadly classify savers into three categories: aggressive, moderate and lifestyle-focused.

While aggressive savers prioritise long-term wealth accumulation and early financial independence above immediate consumption, moderate savers balance steady wealth building with current lifestyle needs and lifestyle-oriented savers prioritise immediate experiences and current comfort over maximum capital accumulation.

Out of the three, aggressive savers are most focused on compromising today for achieving their long-term wealth goals whereas lifestyle-focused savers are least bothered about long-term wealth as they choose to focus on 'you only live once' (YOLO) frame of mind.

Lifestyle-focused and YOLO spenders are also often compared with impulsive spenders, but they operate under different psychological triggers and financial patterns even though they share the common characteristic of low savings.

Aggressive savers

An aggressive saver's financial goals are centred on maximising capital growth through high-risk exposure and strict budgeting. This type of saver often sets aside a major chunk of their earnings to outpace inflation significantly over time. They are truly focused long-term wealth builders because to them future value matters more than current lifestyle and liabilities.

Moderate savers

A moderate saver targets milestone goals such as home ownership or education funds, maintaining comfortable day-to-day liquidity while steadily accumulating assets for mid-term priorities.

Lifestyle-focused savers

Their financial goals centre on securing a sustainable baseline for future needs without requiring drastic cuts to daily discretionary spending.

Asked how much each kind of saver should set aside from their earnings, Kwala Intel gave the following breakdown:

Saver category Monthly income saved Approach Key objective Aggressive savers 30-50% Strict budgeting and high-risk investment exposure Maximise long-term wealth accumulation and achieve early financial independence Moderate savers 20-30% Balance wealth creation with current lifestyle needs Build funds for milestones such as home ownership and education while maintaining liquidity Lifestyle-focused savers 10-15% Prioritise present-day experiences and comfort while maintaining a savings habit Ensure future financial security without making drastic cuts to discretionary spending

Source: Information collected from Kwala Intel Pro

Saver profiles are defined by how much one is willing to sacrifice today to achieve future financial goals.

How to assess your saving profile?

According to Kwala Intel, one can determine their saver profile by evaluating how much they value immediate lifestyle comfort versus long-term wealth accumulation. The AI-powered platform, which enables users to interpret market data in real time to make actionable decisions, suggests that one asks themselves whether their primary financial objective is:

Early Financial Independence (Aggressive Saver) : This requires high-risk exposure, strict budgeting and a 30-50 per cent savings target

: This requires high-risk exposure, strict budgeting and a 30-50 per cent savings target Specific Mid-term Milestones (Moderate Saver) : This calls for a balanced 20-30 per cent savings approach with moderate equity allocation

: This calls for a balanced 20-30 per cent savings approach with moderate equity allocation Day-to-day Discretionary Comfort (Lifestyle-focused Saver): This suits a sustainable 10-15 per cent baseline that maintains immediate lifestyle flexibility.

Kwala Intel suggests examining personal tolerance for market volatility and strict budgeting by questioning how comfortable one is locking away large portions of their monthly earnings. Consider whether you prefer high-risk exposure to outpace inflation or a balanced approach that preserves comfortable day-to-day liquidity, noted Kwala Intel. “Reflect on your willingness to make lifestyle sacrifices today in exchange for future financial security. Assess if your current spending habits align with aggressive capital growth, steady milestone planning, or prioritising present experiences with a sustainable baseline,” it added.

Asked about any specific asset allocation strategy for each of the three saver profiles, Kwala Intel suggested the following split by horizon and ability to absorb a drawdown, advising using these as starting weights for monthly savings after high-interest debt and emergency cash are handled:

When to add equity?

Growth potential matters more when the goal is years away and regular contributions spread entry points, thereby giving a good mix of entry levels.

When not to add equity?

Equity is linked to market performance and can fall sharply when the investor needs the money, and bond yields can move, which is why a quoted yield is not a guaranteed personal return.

Lifestyle money needed soon should not depend on selling shares at a good price.

A practical rule to follow here, according to Kwala Intel, is to first keep an emergency reserve in accessible, low-risk instruments and clear expensive debt. "Neither belongs inside these portfolio percentages. For a lifestyle saver, define 'near term' by actual spending dates -- money needed within a few years belongs mostly in safer, liquid holdings, not equity. Rebalance periodically instead of changing the split because of one market session," stated the platform.

How inflation impacts the fruitfulness of your savings

Inflation erodes fixed returns while rewarding long-term equity growth, acting as a silent tax on purchasing power, hitting heavy-debt or debt-heavy portfolios hardest over the long term.

Over a 15-year horizon, inflation steadily erodes the purchasing power of cash and fixed-income returns, making asset allocation the primary defence for long-term wealth preservation.

A lifestyle-focused saver holding a 70 per cent debt allocation faces severe real-return compression, whereas an aggressive saver with 80 per cent in equities relies on business growth to outpace rising consumer prices.

To protect wealth against inflation, savers must align their equity exposure with their actual time horizon, ensuring that longer-term goals absorb enough market risk to maintain real purchasing power, explains Kwala Intel.