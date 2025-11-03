Gurugram: 221 flats worth Rs 16000 crore sold; average price over Rs 72 crore apiece

DLF, one of India's largest real estate companies, has sold 221 apartments worth around Rs 16000 crore in a housing project in Haryana's Gurugram. The name of the housing project is The Dahlias, located in the city's DLF Phase 5 area.

The project was launched in October 2024. The 17-acre project has 420 houses and penthouses. Like The Camellias, The Dahlias also cater to the affluent section of society with ultra-luxury residential units.

DLF stated at an investor meeting that the company achieved bookings worth Rs 15,818 crore from The Dahlias up to the September quarter. The average price of every apartment is Rs 72 crore.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Earlier, Mumbai's property rates and deals used to make headlines because of massive transactions. However, now, property deals in Delhi and its surrounding areas are also attracting attention. For instance, a Delhi-NCR-based businessman bought four apartments spanning 35,000 sq. ft. in The Dahlias for Rs 380 crore.

DLF's financial performance

DLF sold property worth Rs 21,223 crore in the financial year. For the first half of FY26 (April–September 2025), DLF has already achieved Rs 15,757 crore in pre-sales, more than double the Rs 7,094 crore recorded in the same period last year, Business Standard reported.

Last quarter, DLF has so far booked properties worth Rs 4,332 crore. The bookings were driven by the company's Mumbai project, titled The Westpark.

In the second quarter of the financial year 2026, the company's net profit dropped to Rs 1180 crore from Rs 1381 crore last year.

"India’s housing sector continues to benefit from a resilient economy, rising aspirations, and strong demand for branded, credible developers," the company said.