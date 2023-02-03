Google workers take to streets against layoffs, less wages for subcontractors

Google employees staged protests this week at two crucial locations in the United States against labour conditions for subcontracted workers. The demonstrators also called for the support of thousands of their co-workers who were recently laid off by the Alphabet Inc., the Google parent company. One of the rallies were held on Wednesday at Google headquarters in Mountain View, California. Another demonstration took place near Google's corporate offices in the New York City.

The protest in New York, drew about 50 employees outside a Google store on Ninth Avenue. A report in Bloomberg said that the protests began just minutes after parent company Alphabet Inc. reported fourth-quarter results, including $13.6 billion in profit. The company's profits were seen by the protestors in direct opposition to the layoff exercise, with many finding such actions as "woefully unnecessary".

"Today, Google has debunked its own rationale for laying off 12,000 of our co-workers,” Alberta Devor, a software engineer was quoted as saying by Bloomberg. "It is clear that the menial savings the company is pocketing from laying off workers is nothing in comparison to the billions spent on stock buybacks or the billions made in profit last quarter."

Both the demonstrations were organised by the labour group Alphabet Workers Union. The Alphabet Workers Union is a "minority union" and is reported to have no collective bargaining rights. The members of this union include Google sub-contractors as well as employees.

Google lay offs

Google last month announced one of the largest staff shrinkages in its history — 12,000 positions, or 6 per cent of its global workforce. Other major tech firms including Microsoft Corp., Salesforce Inc. and Amazon.com Inc. have also recently announced layoffs.

