Gold shines brightest as 2025’s ultimate safe haven amid global uncertainty

Gold has emerged as 2025’s most reliable safe haven, far outpacing traditional defensive assets such as the US dollar, Japanese yen, Swiss franc, and US Treasuries.

With spot gold prices surging nearly 30 per cent year-to-date, bullion has reasserted itself as the asset of choice amid mounting fiscal uncertainty and escalating geopolitical conflict, especially in West Asia.

As of June 16, gold traded at $3,414 per ounce, staying within striking distance of its all-time high above $3,500 recorded in April. A recent pullback of 0.5 per cent from June 13’s close hasn’t dampened sentiment, with analysts citing a mix of technical consolidation and a temporary lull in market volatility. Despite the minor dip, gold remains less than 2 per cent away from retesting its record.

Why gold, why now?

The appeal of gold lies in its independence from sovereign credit risk. “Gold’s key advantage is that it is no one else’s liability,” said Nikos Kavalis, managing director at Metals Focus, during the Asia Pacific Precious Metals Conference. In contrast, assets like government bonds and currencies are tied directly to national economic performance and political stability.

This distinction has become more pronounced as investors reassess the reliability of traditional safe havens. The US dollar index has weakened nearly 10 per cent in 2025, while the 10-year Treasury yield has fallen 19 basis points, reflecting weakening demand.

Japanese government bonds and the yen have also lost some of their shine due to rising yields and interest rate differentials.

Experts point out a growing unease about the long-term outlook of US debt and the dollar. With President Donald Trump’s aggressive tariff strategy roiling markets and Moody’s recent downgrade of US credit ratings, investor confidence in US Treasuries has eroded.

Meanwhile, central banks have doubled down on gold, with over 1,000 tonnes added to reserves globally for the third straight year. The European Central Bank even reported that gold has overtaken the euro as the world’s second-largest reserve asset, now comprising 21 per cent of global holdings.

Geopolitics and gold demand converge

In India, gold remains on a bullish trajectory, boosted by ongoing tensions between Israel and Iran. The spot price in Ahmedabad closed at ₹98,732 per 10 grams on June 13, with futures touching ₹1,01,078 per 10 grams ($1,172) on June 16. Gold is up a staggering 47 per cent over the past year, with the surge attributed to global conflict, central bank diversification, and a weaker US dollar.

Technically, gold remains above its key resistance level of $3,410 per ounce, and analysts see the potential for a retest of April’s record high.

If bullish momentum persists, prices could break through the psychological level of $3,468 per ounce and target new highs at $3,602 per ounce or even $3,762 per ounce in the coming weeks, aided by continued safe-haven flows and seasonal planetary patterns cited by some technical analysts.

With inflation fears simmering, interest rate cuts expected by September, and geopolitical tensions far from resolved, gold’s role as a stabilising force in a volatile world is clearer than ever.