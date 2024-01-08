Global response unfolds as Boeing 737 MAX faces safety checks following cabin panel blowout

Boeing's 737 MAX aircraft faced another setback as an Alaska Airlines flight made an emergency landing on Friday due to a cabin panel blowout.

While not as severe as the global grounding of all MAX-family jets five years ago, US regulators have ordered a temporary grounding of certain planes for safety checks.

Approximately 215 737 MAX 9 jets are currently in service globally, with 171 featuring the problematic plug door. Here's how regulators and airlines are responding to the recent incident.

Regulatory response

The US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) issued a directive temporarily grounding 171 Boeing 737 MAX 9 airplanes until inspections are performed. The US National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) has initiated an investigation.

In Brazil, the aviation regulator ANAC announced that the FAA ruling automatically applies to all flights. Similarly, the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) adopted the FAA directive.

China, considering action, has sought details on the incident, while India ordered domestic airlines to conduct a one-time inspection of emergency exits on all Boeing 737-8 MAX aircraft in operation.

Global airline response

Alaska Airlines swiftly grounded its entire 65 MAX 9 fleet, later returning 18 to service following maintenance checks.

However, uncertainties led to a subsequent reversal, causing significant disruptions with 163 cancelled flights on Sunday, anticipating travel disruptions until at least midweek.

United Airlines, the only other US carrier operating the jets, temporarily suspended service on all 737 MAX 9 aircraft for FAA-required inspections.

Copa Airlines temporarily grounded 21 737 MAX 9 aircraft, expecting to resume normal operations within 24 hours but acknowledging potential delays.

Flydubai reassured the unaffected status of its three Boeing 737 MAX 9 planes, citing a deactivated mid-aft exit door configuration.

Turkish Airlines withdrew its five aircraft for inspection, promptly grounding them at the first landing airport.

