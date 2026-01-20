GenAI fuels surge in women entering India’s STEM ecosystem, EY report says

The Artificial Intelligence-driven upskilling is leading to a steady increase in women's participation across India's science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) ecosystem, a latest report by EY India said. Generative AI and technology-enabled skilling are emerging as significant catalysts for expanding women's participation in STEM careers in India. STEM-related upskilling has witnessed rapid adoption among women, supported by increased digital access, flexible learning pathways, and rising demand for future-focused skills, the report said.



As per the data released by EY India in a report titled 'Breaking the code: The rise of women in India's STEM landscape', women's participation in STEM upskilling increased from 22 per cent in 2018-19 to 33% in 2023, reflecting a sustained shift in career aspirations and preparedness for high-growth technology roles.



This momentum has been further accelerated by the rise of generative AI, with GenAI course enrolments surging 195% year-on-year in 2025. Meanwhile, companies are also signalling a positive trend. 62% of employers reported hiring more women in STEM roles in fiscal year 23-2024.

Despite strong graduation rates and growing enthusiasm for technical upskilling, women remain underrepresented across several STEM-intensive sectors. In technology and IT, women account for 36% of STEM jobs, demonstrating comparatively stronger representation but still below parity. Representation drops significantly in heavy manufacturing and engineering, where women make up only 3% of the STEM workforce.



In India's rapidly expanding electric mobility space, women hold approximately 13% of roles in the EV/automotive sector. At a macro level, national employment patterns also shape STEM outcomes. India's labour force participation rate for women rose to 41.7% in 2023-24.



To fully harness the potential of women in STEM, the report calls for a comprehensive approach that expands inclusive education, strengthens mentorship and career support, and highlights women's achievements to inspire future talent.