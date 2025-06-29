Gautam Adani yet to be served summons in bribery case, SEC tells US court

The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) informed a federal court in New York on June 27 that billionaire Gautam Adani and his nephew Sagar Adani are yet to be officially served legal summons in a civil securities fraud case filed last year. In a status report, seen by Wion, the SEC said it is continuing its efforts to serve the summons and complaint to the Adanis under the Hague Service Convention. The SEC’s letter to the court stated, “Since the April status update, the SEC has corresponded with the India MOLJ (Ministry of Law and Justice) concerning the efforts of the relevant Indian judicial authorities to serve the summons and complaint on defendants.”

It added, “Defendants are located in India, and the SEC’s efforts to serve them are ongoing, including a request for assistance from Indian authorities to effect service under the Hague Service Convention for Service Abroad of Judicial and Extrajudicial Documents in Civil or Commercial Matters.” However, the SEC clarified that the Indian authorities have not yet served the legal notices to Gautam Adani and Sagar Adani.

The US regulator also noted that it lacks the authority to directly summon foreign individuals, such as the Adanis, and must rely on diplomatic channels under the Hague Convention. The SEC also confirmed it will file its next update on the matter with the court by August 11.

The case background

The case involves an alleged $265 million payoff to secure lucrative renewable energy contracts. The complaint, originally filed on November 20, 2024, alleges that Goutam and Sagar Adani violated United States securities laws by providing misleading and fraudulent information related to Adani Green Energy’s bond sale to American investors in September 2021.