FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried found guilty of defrauding customers
The 12-member jury in Manhattan federal court moved to convict the 31-year-old former billionaire on all seven counts he faced after a monthlong trial.
FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried has been found guilty on all charges, including defrauding customers of his now-bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange in one of the biggest financial frauds on record, on Thursday (Nov 2).
Bankman-Fried has been charged with seven counts of fraud, conspiracy and money laundering in what federal prosecutors have called "one of the biggest financial frauds in American history."
This is a developing story...More to follow