FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried found guilty of defrauding customers

New York, United StatesEdited By: Nishtha BadgamiaUpdated: Nov 03, 2023, 05:37 AM IST

This is a developing story. Photograph:(WION)

The 12-member jury in Manhattan federal court moved to convict the 31-year-old former billionaire on all seven counts he faced after a monthlong trial. 

FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried has been found guilty on all charges, including defrauding customers of his now-bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange in one of the biggest financial frauds on record, on Thursday (Nov 2). 

Bankman-Fried has been charged with seven counts of fraud, conspiracy and money laundering in what federal prosecutors have called "one of the biggest financial frauds in American history."

This is a developing story...More to follow

Nishtha Badgamia

