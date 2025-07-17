French power prices spike 41% as heatwave drives cooling demand

France is heating up and so are its electricity prices. A fresh spike in demand for cooling systems is pushing the country’s power rates to their highest in weeks, as Europe battles another bout of summer heat. According to Bloomberg, French electricity prices for Thursday surged by 41 per cent to €91.20 (about $106) per megawatt-hour. This marks the highest level since early July, based on market data from Epex Spot, a key European power exchange. The surge is being driven by an unseasonal jump in temperatures, especially in southern France and Spain, forcing households and businesses to ramp up air conditioning.

Heat triggers cooling crunch

France, like much of Europe, has already endured one heatwave this summer, in late June and early July. That weather event drove electricity prices higher across the continent, with demand for cooling outpacing seasonal norms.

But this week’s heat is more localised, hitting France, Spain, and parts of the Nordic region, where daily temperatures have hovered well above the long-term average. As per Bloomberg, some Nordic areas have experienced several consecutive days of abnormally high temperatures.

The French national weather service has warned that temperatures will climb even further on Friday, likely triggering another jump in power demand. According to energy analysts cited by Bloomberg, the heat is projected to nearly double the typical number of cooling degree days, a metric that measures demand for air conditioning based on how much temperatures exceed a comfort threshold compared to the 30-year average for this time of year.

Why this matters?

Rising power prices not only squeeze households but also add pressure on industries and grid operators during peak hours. For France, which relies heavily on nuclear power for its energy supply, maintaining steady output is crucial, especially during extreme weather, when even reactor operations can be affected.

While renewables such as solar can help buffer daytime demand, prolonged heat waves typically stretch grid capacity, particularly in regions not historically designed for large-scale cooling loads.

Europe’s power markets remain sensitive to weather fluctuations, and events like these raise questions about climate resilience, infrastructure planning, and the energy cost burden amid warming summers.