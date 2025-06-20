EU blocks Chinese firms from €60 billion medical device tenders: Details here

Europe has taken a decisive step to counter China’s trade barriers but this time in the medical sector.

The European Union will bar Chinese companies from bidding for lucrative public tenders in the EU’s medical device sector, valued at over €60 billion (approx. $68.9 billion) annually, as quoted by Reuters.

The measure, announced on Friday, marks the first enforcement of the EU’s International Procurement Instrument (IPI), a 2022 regulation designed to ensure fair and reciprocal market access for European firms abroad, particularly in China.

According to the European Commission, the move comes in response to clear evidence that China’s procurement system heavily favours domestic companies, leaving EU exporters at a disadvantage.

What are the new restrictions?

As per the Commission’s announcement, Chinese suppliers will be excluded from EU public tenders worth over €5 million (approx. $5.74 million) unless there are no viable alternatives.

Additionally, any successful bid must contain no more than 50 per cent of medical devices originating from China.

A Commission official, citing data from MedTech Europe, told Reuters that although only 4 per cent of tenders exceed €5 million, they represent roughly 60 per cent of the total value in the EU’s €150 billion (approx. $172.2 billion) medical technology market. Public procurement accounts for about 70 per cent of this market, the official added.

What’s driving the EU’s decision?

Brussels says it has documented systemic barriers for EU firms seeking access to Chinese healthcare contracts. Officials accuse Beijing of setting conditions that lead to abnormally low bids, which European companies operating under standard commercial rules cannot match.

Despite repeated dialogue, China has not offered any corrective measures, the Commission said, though it noted that an agreement is still possible.

The restrictions will apply to high-value medical products such as imaging devices, prosthetics, surgical instruments, and protective clothing.

The move comes at a time of mounting EU-China economic friction. Just this month, Brussels imposed tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles, citing unfair subsidies. In response, China has launched investigations into EU brandy imports and continues to restrict exports of rare earths, key to the EU’s tech and green ambitions.

The medical procurement ban is expected to raise the temperature further ahead of the EU–China summit scheduled for July, where trade disputes will dominate the agenda.

China’s commerce ministry has described the EU’s procurement ban as “protectionist”, urging Brussels to adopt a “fair and transparent” approach and resolve differences through negotiation.

Strategic shift or beginning of a trade rift?

The enforcement of the International Procurement Instrument signals a strategic shift in Europe’s trade stance, especially toward China. While Brussels has historically pursued engagement, it is now increasingly resorting to legal and economic tools to defend its industrial competitiveness.

Analysts believe this could mark the beginning of a broader EU–China economic decoupling, particularly in strategic sectors like healthcare, renewable energy, and digital infrastructure.

For now, European hospitals and healthcare authorities will need to reassess procurement strategies, and Chinese medical giants may start to feel the impact on their bottomline.