/Elitecon International reports significant growth with 538% increase in sales for Q2 FY 2026

Elitecon International Limited on Thursday (Nov 6) announced its robust financial results for the quarter and half-year ended September 30, 2025, with its sales up by 538 per cent and PAT more than doubled. The company, a leading FMCG and tobacco exporter from India, reported significant growth in both revenue and profitability, with sales of Rs 504.90 crore. The company’s standalone revenue stood at Rs 704.12 crore for the first half of the financial year 2026, marking a 447 per cent increase, while PAT reached Rs 40.60 crore, up by 203 per cent.

Headquartered in India, Elitecon International Limited has grown into a diversified FMCG and global trade enterprise, with operations spanning the UAE, the UK, Singapore, and more than 50 countries worldwide.

According to Elitecon International Limited’s statement, in terms of sales, the company recorded Rs 504.90 crore in Q2 FY 2026, up from Rs 79.13 crore in Q2 FY 2025 and Rs 199.23 crore in Q1 FY 2026. EBITDA stood at Rs 43.90 crores for the first half of FY2026, registering a robust growth of 208 per cent over Rs 14.24 crores reported in H1 FY2025. For the first half of FY 2026, standalone revenue of the firm stood at Rs 704.12 crore, marking a 447 per cent increase.

“Our second quarter results demonstrate the power of our transformation strategy,” said Vipin Sharma, Managing Director and spokesperson at Elitecon International. “We are seeing consistent traction across domestic and global markets, supported by capacity expansion, operational efficiency, and a sharp focus on value creation.”

The company further stated that its consolidated financial performance in terms of sales was recorded at Rs 2,195.86 crore in Q2 FY2026, up from Rs 524.87 crore in Q1 FY2026 and Rs 313.89 crore in Q4 FY2025. In the first half of FY2026, the company achieved sales of Rs 3,739.87 crore, surpassing its total annual revenue of FY2025 of Rs 551.36 crore by over 578 per cent.

Elitecon recently acquired Sunbridge Agro Pvt. Ltd. and Landsmill Agro Pvt. Ltd., which is seen as a marker of its stellar Q2 performance. These acquisitions reportedly strengthened the company's FMCG and edible oil portfolio. Both companies reported strong growth.