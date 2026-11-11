DRDO awards blockchain security and auditing project to Mangaluru-based Zupple Labs

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), under its Technology Development Fund (TDF) programme, has awarded a project titled ‘Security Analysis and Auditing of Blockchain’ to Mangaluru-based Zupple Labs Pvt Ltd. DRDO’s Scientific Analysis Group will serve as the nodal laboratory for the project.

Zupple Labs is a start-up specialising in digital credentials and enterprise-grade blockchain solutions. The project aims to contribute to the standardisation and evaluation of blockchain technologies required for defence applications.

Neil Kevin Martis, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of Zupple Labs, said in an interview that the defence sector could begin adopting blockchain technology for various applications over the next few years. However, there is currently no standard framework to evaluate applications being developed or deployed in the defence sector.

Citing an example, he said defence forces would need a highly secure blockchain-based application to track supply-chain items across the country, as conventional digital systems might not meet their requirements. Various Indian government agencies cannot operate on public blockchains. They could instead use private blockchain networks, which are customisable internal systems, he said. Even if defence forces decide to implement such a system, it would have to undergo a series of standard tests before being commissioned.

He noted that the absence of such standards in the blockchain space is a key gap that the project seeks to address. It aims to develop a standardised platform through which defence-grade blockchain applications can be graded. Zupple Labs specialises in building blockchain-powered trust infrastructure for governments and institutions across four countries. Its solutions are used to secure and authenticate critical citizen records, including land records, educational credentials, identities, permits and work orders.

Congratulating Zupple Labs on securing a project under DRDO’s TDF programme, Capt Brijesh Chowta, Member of Parliament from Dakshina Kannada, said: “Glad to see Zupple Labs, one of the 10 start-ups in this year’s ‘Bolpu’ cohort, making strides in strengthening the security and resilience of blockchain technology and contributing to India’s growing cybersecurity capabilities.”