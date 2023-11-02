Disney to buy remaining stake and take over Hulu in $8.6 billion deal

Walt Disney Company, on Wednesday (Nov 1) has agreed to buy 33 per cent of Comcast's one-third stake in Hulu which will give Disney full ownership of the streaming service and freedom to incorporate it into Disney+ streaming service.

NBCUniversal, which controls the service had first agreed in 2019 to sell its stake to Disney. "The acquisition of Comcast’s stake in Hulu at fair market value will further Disney’s streaming objectives," said the company in a short statement.

Disney is expected to pay Comcast’s NBCUniversal about $8.61 billion by December 1 as a part of the deal, which represents NBCU's percentage of the $27.5 billion guaranteed floor value for Hulu set in 2019.