After Netflix's success, Disney+ to start cracking down on password-sharing soon

After Netflix took note of shared accounts and slashed any possibility of password-sharing, it’s now time for another streamer to follow suit. Disney+ is in a mood to crackdown on password-sharing so if you have been piggybacking on someone else’s account, it’s time to pay up to access the streamer. They will also be going the Netflix route and identifying “households” using the WiFi router and cutting access to anyone else outside that household.

It started with Canada over the weekend, where The Mouse House notified Disney+ subscribers that as of November 1, “Unless otherwise permitted by your service tier, you may not share your subscription outside of your household.” It further notified that if the company finds out that a Disney+ subscriber has violated those terms, “we may limit or terminate access to the service and/or take any other steps as permitted by this agreement.”

What next for those who access with shared passwords?

There is, however, some solace for the users since Disney+ has plans to offer new options for account-sharing outside a primary user’s household. The notification to Canadian subscribers is part of the company’s updates to Disney+ subscriber agreements to clarify rules relating to the sharing of accounts, with the US coming later this year.

Earlier this year, Disney CEO Bob Iger announced that the company was embarking on a strategy to monetise streaming account freeloaders. He said, “We are actively exploring ways to address account sharing and the best options for paying subscribers to share their accounts with friends and family. Later this year, we will begin to update our subscriber agreements with additional terms on our sharing policies, and we will roll out tactics to drive monetisation sometime in 2024.”

Also, from November 1, the company is set to launch the Disney+ ad-supported plan in Canada (priced at $7.99/month) as well as the U.K. and eight European countries.

