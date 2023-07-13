Disney extends CEO Robert Iger's contract by two years amid business challenges

The board of directors at Walt Disney has decided to extend the contract of CEO Robert Iger by two years, signaling their confidence in his leadership as the company faces long-term challenges in its film and television businesses. The decision aims to ensure continuity of leadership during Disney's ongoing transformation, the board said in a statement.

Iger retired in 2021 but returned as CEO in November 2022, committing to a two-year term to revitalise the business and find a more permanent replacement after the departure of Bob Chapek, Iger's chosen successor. Challenges in entertainment and media industry Iger's extended tenure comes at a time when the entertainment and media industry is undergoing significant transitions.

The streaming video business, once hailed as the future of media, continues to generate losses. Additionally, weak box office performances of high-profile titles have posed challenges to Iger's efforts to rejuvenate the company.

Furthermore, the television business is grappling with long-term declines in audience numbers, a trend that appears to be irreversible.

To mitigate costs, Disney announced in February its plans to cut 7,000 jobs as part of a major overhaul aimed at saving $5.5 billion. Terms of Iger's contract Under the terms of his contract extension, Iger has the opportunity to receive an annual incentive bonus of five times his base salary. In his previous contract, he was estimated to earn $27 million per year in total compensation.

