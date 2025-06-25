Crypto finds new ground as Fed lifts reputational risk barrier

The US Federal Reserve has officially removed “reputational risk” from its supervisory guidelines for banks, a move widely seen as a turning point for the cryptocurrency industry. This decision, echoed by similar actions from the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) and the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC), is expected to unlock long-denied access to banking services for crypto firms long sidelined by regulatory caution. Until now, banks were often hesitant to engage with digital asset businesses due to the perceived damage to their reputation.

The unwritten rule led to many crypto companies being “debanked”, a practice criticised by lawmakers and industry players as stifling innovation and undermining financial inclusivity. The Fed’s updated policy pivots towards a more evidence-based risk assessment framework, focusing on financial stability and compliance rather than subjective public perception. While banks can still internally consider reputational risk, it will no longer play a role in supervisory evaluations.

Crypto inches into traditional finance

This regulatory rethink arrives just as traditional finance is showing growing interest in crypto integration. Major institutions such as Mastercard are rolling out hybrid offerings that blend fiat and stablecoin use under a single user interface. Mastercard’s “One Credential” feature, for example, allows consumers to spend both traditional and digital currencies seamlessly through one card.

The timing couldn’t be better for crypto investors. With global interest in digital assets rising, Bitcoin has outperformed traditional asset classes over the past decade. A recent survey shows that over 70 per cent of crypto investors use it as a hedge against inflation, while more than 60 per cent report feeling more financially hopeful than before.

Data from 2024 underscores this momentum. Over 88,000 individuals became crypto millionaires globally in the past year. Meanwhile, Bitcoin and Ethereum have posted double-digit returns, even amid geopolitical shocks like US airstrikes in Iran a few days ago, which triggered temporary volatility.

The global crypto market has bounced back, with market capitalisation rising 3 per cent to $3.3 trillion following the Fed’s announcement. Though interest rates remain unchanged for now, a potential rate cut in July could further buoy crypto valuations.

Can volatile wealth buy peace of mind?

Yet, as crypto becomes more mainstream, a new narrative is emerging, one that grapples with the emotional toll of living in a volatile wealth system. While some investors enjoy financial freedom and autonomy, others face growing stress. The same market that mints millionaires can just as easily erase life savings overnight.

Retail investors report heightened financial anxiety during downturns, and crypto-related thefts topped $2 billion in 2024 alone. The risks are real, and the pressure to stay ahead, technologically and financially, is constant.