Credit Suisse: Bondholders in Asia sue Swiss government after wipeout

Investors in Asia are joining international lawsuits against the Swiss government for is handling of affairs during the takeover of Credt Suisse, the iconic but troubled bank. Authorities in Switzerland forced Credit Suisse to merge with rival UBS to prevent own collapse.

Though the takeover averted a catastrophe in Swiss banking system, it made bonds worth USD 17 billion held by investors worthless.

An anonymous investor quoted by BBC had bought USD 500000 worth of bonds in January. The investor took the decision even after several problems in the bank.

"Whenever I spoke to them, the bank gave me constant reassurances that this was just a blip, so I decided to go for it. It didn't feel like I was gambling," BBC quoted the investor as saying.

The type of bonds bought in this case were reportedly AT1, a riskier type of bond the value of which can be written down to zero. This is something that happened when Credit Suisse was taken over by UBS.

Now, dozens of bondholders in Singapore are joining to hold the Swiss government responsible. The main grievance is the manner in which the merger was conducted.

The investors reportedly claim that terms of bonds should have made them first to be compensated when the bank was on the brink of collapse. The bondholders were to be given priority over shareholders. However, shareholders were allowed to exchange their Credit Suisse shares with UBS shares.

This in effect means that shareholders got something but bondholders did not.

The legal firm which is representing bondholders has alleged that the Swiss regulkator's decision was "an unlawful action" and that it had "devastating consequences on thousands of retail and small investors globally."

Bondholders who talked to BBC were expressed frustration after losing their money as questioned Switzerland's banking reputation.

"We're losing sleep over this. It should have been a rock solid investment, but now I think the reputation of Switzerland and Swiss banks has gone down the tube," said an Asian investor quoted anonymously by BBC.

"Who in the world is going to trust Switzerland anymore?"

