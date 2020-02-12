China's mobile giants to take on Google's Play store: Report

In a move to challenge the dominance of Google's Play Store, China's Xiaomi, Huawei Technologies, Oppo and Vivo are reportedly joining hands to create a platform for developers outside China to upload apps onto all of their app stores simultaneously, news agency Reuters reported quoting sources.

The four companies are ironing out kinks in what is known as the Global Developer Service Alliance (GDSA), the report added.

The platform aims to make it easier for developers of games, music, movies and other apps to market their apps in overseas markets, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

The GDSA was initially aiming to launch in March, sources said, although it is not clear how that will be affected by the recent coronavirus outbreak.

A prototype website says the platform will initially cover nine "regions" including India, Indonesia and Russia.

The decision comes even as China struggled to contain the social media outbursts over its fight against coronavirus. The Communist government in China, which usually has a tight grip on the social media activities of its citizens, struggled to respond to after its citizens lashed at the government for its slow response to coronavirus and its attempt to muffle whistleblower doctor Li Wenliang.

China’s censorship machine was tested last week when Li Wenliang, a Chinese doctor who had been reprimanded for issuing an early warning about coronavirus, died of the disease, triggering widespread outrage.