China pledges consular support to Vivo employees arrested in India
China pledges consular support for two Vivo employees arrested in India. The foreign ministry urges India to avoid bias against Chinese companies. Vivo plans legal action after recent arrests linked to alleged money laundering.
China has declared its commitment to offering consular protection and assistance to two Chinese employees of smartphone manufacturing company Vivo, who were recently arrested by Indian authorities.
The Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson, Mao Ning, extended the government's firm support for Chinese companies in defending their lawful rights and interests.
“We are closely following what you mentioned. The Chinese government firmly supports Chinese companies to safeguard their lawful rights and interests,” Mao Ning said in press conference.
He also urged India not to discriminate against Chinese companies.
Legal challenge by Vivo following arrests
India's financial crime-fighting agency took action last week, arresting two senior employees from Vivo's India unit.
In response, Vivo has expressed its determination to legally challenge these arrests, indicating a forthcoming legal dispute between the company and Indian authorities.
The arrested Vivo employees were presented in a Delhi court and subsequently placed in the custody of the Enforcement Directorate. The Enforcement Directorate's involvement suggests a financial crime dimension to the case.
According to an anonymous source who spoke to Reuters, the Vivo employees are scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday. The anonymity of the source is maintained due to a lack of authorisation to speak to the media.
These arrests come on the heels of a previous incident where the Enforcement Directorate apprehended four industry executives, including a Chinese national, associated with Vivo's Indian unit. The charges in that case revolved around alleged money laundering, which Vivo vehemently denied.
