Business partners of Adani family used 'opaque' funds to invest in its stocks: Report

Months after the US-based short seller Hindenburg Research raised questions about its business dealings, India's Adani group is once again in the line of fire. A nonprofit media organisation has said that business partners of the Adani family used 'opaque' funds to invest in its stocks.

The Organised Crime and Corruption Reporting Project (OCCRP) alleged that millions of dollars were invested in some publicly traded stocks of the group via "Opaque" Mauritius funds, which "obscured" the involvement of alleged business partners of the Adani family.

The nonprofit media organisation said its investigation found at least two cases where the investors bought and sold Adani stock through such offshore structures, naming two individual investors -- Nasser Ali Shaban Ahli and Chang Chung-Ling -- who were described as "longtime business partners" of the Adani family.

While the organisation said there was no evidence that Chang and Ahli's funds came from the Adani family, its reporting and documents showed evidence that their trading in Adani stock "was coordinated with the family." But whether this arrangement is a violation of the Indian securities law is yet to be determined.

In response, the Adani group said the Mauritius funds investigated by OCCRP's reporters had already been named in the Hindenburg report. It added that the allegations were not only "baseless and unsubstantiated" but were "rehashed" from Hindenburg's allegations.

The latest allegations come after Hindenburg Research accused the Adani group of using offshore entities in tax havens such as Mauritius for dubious business dealings. However, the Adani group had the called the short seller's claims misleading and without evidence, adding that it always complied with laws.

Days following the January report, the conglomerate stocks lost $150 billion in market value. The Hindenburg report, particularly, hit Gautam Adani hard. The Ahmedabad-based billionaire, who leads the ports-to-energy conglomerate, was, until January this year, the world's third-richest person.

However, following a recovery in recent months, the Adani group's market cap now remains around $100 billion.