Bulgaria and Romania set to join Schengen zone: What you need to know

Bulgaria and Romania are on the brink of joining the Schengen Zone, ushering in a new era of border-free travel. This expansion promises to simplify the movement of over 400 million citizens across member states, marking a milestone in European integration.

Since they acceded to the European Union in 2007, Bulgaria and Romania have eagerly awaited inclusion in the Schengen Zone. Despite being EU members for over a decade, travellers to these countries still faced passport checks upon entry. However, with their impending entry into the Schengen Zone, this bureaucratic hurdle is set to disappear.

Effective March 31st, travellers arriving by air or sea from other Schengen countries will no longer need to undergo passport checks upon arrival in Bulgaria and Romania. This move aims to streamline the entry process, making travel more efficient and hassle-free for passengers on flights, cruises, and ferries. However, regulations regarding land borders are still being finalized, with ongoing discussions among member states to address any remaining concerns.

Schengen zone dynamics

The Schengen Zone is a small town at the tri-border of Luxembourg, Germany, and France. Established in 1995, the zone currently comprises 26 member states. With the inclusion of Bulgaria and Romania, the zone's geographical reach will expand significantly, covering an area of over 4.31 million square kilometres and accommodating approximately 420 million inhabitants. This expansion underscores the Schengen Zone's status as the world's largest free travel area.

While the Schengen Agreement aims to promote free movement within its borders, certain restrictions apply. Non-EU citizens should know that stays in Bulgaria and Romania will count towards the Schengen Zone's 90-day limit within 180 days. Additionally, travellers are advised to stay informed about any updates or changes in entry requirements as Bulgaria and Romania finalize their integration into the Schengen Zone.

Looking ahead