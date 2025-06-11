Boeing soars ahead of Paris Air Show: 303 new orders, 737 MAX production back on track

In a blockbuster month that sets the tone for its appearance at the Paris Air Show, Boeing secured 303 new aircraft orders and hit a critical production milestone for its 737 MAX line.

The company also delivered 45 aircraft in May, nearly doubling its deliveries from the same month last year, signalling a recovery in both capacity and confidence.

As quoted by Reuters, this was Boeing’s sixth-highest monthly order tally in history, with its backlog now standing at 5,943 aircraft.

Historic orders drive momentum

The crown jewel in Boeing’s May order book was Qatar Airways’ mega deal—its largest widebody jet purchase to date.

The order includes 130 Dreamliner 787s and 30 777X jets, with options for 50 more. Only 120 of the 787s were newly booked in May; the remaining 10 had been listed under an anonymous customer since March, as per Reuters.

This deal was part of a wider set of US commercial contracts unveiled during former President Donald Trump’s Middle East tour, signalling the strategic importance of Boeing’s partnerships in the Gulf.

In addition, Saudi-owned AviLease ordered 20 Boeing 737-8 MAX jets, while Canada’s WestJet added seven MAX jets to its fleet and cancelled two earlier orders. Three total cancellations brought Boeing’s net May orders to 300.

While Etihad Airways announced its intention to order 28 widebody aircraft, the airline did not confirm a firm order in time for it to be counted in May.

Deliveries surge—737 MAX leads the pack

In terms of deliveries, Boeing handed over 45 aircraft in May, marking the fifth consecutive month with 40 or more deliveries. This is almost double the 24 deliveries recorded in May 2024, as quoted by Reuters.

Among them were 31 737 MAX jets, with seven delivered to United Airlines and four to Alaska Airlines. The company also delivered seven 787 Dreamliners, including three to Qatar Airways from earlier orders.

Additionally, Boeing handed over five 777 freighters, one 767 freighter, and one 737 NG aircraft, which will be converted into a P-8 Poseidon maritime surveillance aircraft for the US Navy.

Aircraft deliveries are critical for Boeing’s bottom line, as manufacturers typically receive the majority of payment upon delivery. May’s strong performance helps boost Boeing’s cash flow and strengthens its position going into the Paris Air Show.

Production milestone achieved as 737 MAX hits FAA cap

After months of struggling with quality control issues, supplier disruptions, and labour strikes, Boeing has finally hit a key target: rolling out 38 new 737 MAX aircraft in May.

This matches the output cap set by the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) after a mid-air panel blowout incident on a MAX aircraft in January 2024.

As quoted by Reuters, Boeing CEO Kelly Ortberg said that the company must now demonstrate consistent production at this level before it can seek FAA approval to increase output.

The road to this milestone hasn’t been smooth. Last year’s machinists’ strike in Washington and Oregon brought MAX production to a halt, and quality concerns led to increased scrutiny from regulators.

Since restarting production in December 2024, Boeing has taken what Ortberg described as a “slow and deliberate” approach to ramping up output.

Boeing also confirmed that all six quality and safety metrics agreed upon with US regulators are now in the “green” zone, another sign that the company is regaining operational stability.

Deliveries to China resume after tariff freeze

A notable development came late in May when a newly built 737 MAX aircraft landed in China, the first delivery to the country since a months-long halt in Boeing’s China-bound shipments due to geopolitical tensions.

Beijing had stopped taking new deliveries in April 2025 amid trade friction with Washington. But after both sides agreed to temporarily freeze tariffs, the delivery ban was lifted.

As per Reuters, no Boeing aircraft were delivered to Chinese carriers in May, but the resumed deliveries are a symbolic win for the US aerospace giant and could pave the way for more orders in the world’s second-largest aviation market.

Boeing’s road to recovery, why it matters?

Boeing’s record-breaking month in May reflects more than just strong sales—it signals a potential turning point after a turbulent few years.

In terms of financial health, Boeing’s delivery surge directly boosts revenue recognition, improving liquidity. This is especially vital given the company’s $12 billion loss in 2023, as quoted by Reuters.

On the front of operational stability, achieving the FAA-mandated production cap is a major vote of confidence.

It indicates that Boeing has brought its internal quality and safety procedures back under control.

From a market confidence perspective, the large orders from major airlines and the return of deliveries to China suggest that carriers once again trust Boeing’s ability to deliver safe, high-quality aircraft on time.

What’s next at Paris Air Show 2025?

While European rival Airbus has maintained its lead in total deliveries having shipped 243 aircraft this year compared to Boeing’s 220, Boeing’s comeback story could dominate headlines at the Paris Air Show.

As per Reuters, Airbus did not announce any new orders in May but is expected to unveil fresh deals at the show, starting next week.

With a stabilised supply chain, green signals from regulators, and a rising delivery curve, Boeing is no longer just playing catch-up. It’s back in the race, with its eyes firmly on growth.



