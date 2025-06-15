Boeing lowers jet demand outlook, maintains long-term growth forecast

Boeing has slightly lowered its long-term growth expectations for the avition sector but maintained its forecast for aircraft demand, projecting the need for 43,600 new commercial airplanes through 2044.

The revised Commercial Market Outlook, released Sunday ahead of the Paris Airshow, reflects tempered optimism as global air travel rebounds post-pandemic.

Although the total demand projection is nearly unchanged from last year’s estimate of 43,975 jets through 2043, Boeing has trimmed several key growth metrics.

The company lowered its annual passenger traffic growth forecast from 4.7 per cent to 4.2 per cent and cut its global GDP growth estimate from 2.6 per cent to 2.3 per cent. Forecasts for cargo traffic and fleet growth were also revised downward to 3.7 per cent and 3.1 per cent, respectively.

Despite the moderation in outlook, Boeing remains bullish on long-term demand, driven largely by emerging markets. “We continue to see strong demand over the long term, especially from fast-growing economies with expanding middle classes and rising connectivity needs,” said Darren Hulst, Boeing’s Vice President of Commercial Marketing.

Strong demand for single-aisle jets

Of the 43,600 projected deliveries, single-aisle jets like the 737 MAX are expected to dominate, accounting for nearly 33,300 aircraft—about four in every five deliveries. Widebody aircraft will comprise around 7,800 units, while Boeing also forecasts 955 freighters and 1,545 regional jets.

Emerging markets in Asia, Latin America, and Africa are projected to account for over half of the global fleet by 2044, up from 40 per cent in 2024. China and South/Southeast Asia—including India—are expected to represent half of the additional capacity required to meet rising air travel demand.

Meanwhile, North America and Eurasia will see more demand focused on replacing ageing aircraft. Boeing estimates 51 per cent of future demand will come from fleet growth, with the rest aimed at renewing older jets with more fuel-efficient models.

Boeing also continues to grapple with production setbacks. Manufacturing output remains well below pre-pandemic levels, resulting in a global shortfall of 1,500 to 2,000 aircraft.

The company is under pressure following a mid-air panel blowout on a 737 MAX in early 2024, which led the US Federal Aviation Administration to cap production at 38 units per month. A recent Air India 787-8 crash has added fresh scrutiny, prompting CEO Kelly Ortberg to skip the Paris Airshow to oversee the investigation.

Meanwhile, deliveries to China—which account for about 10 per cent of Boeing’s backlog—are expected to resume this month after a pause linked to US-China trade tensions.

With air travel demand projected to rise over 40 per cent by 2030, Boeing’s long-term outlook suggests cautious confidence, even as safety concerns and supply chain challenges persist.

(With inputs from agencies)