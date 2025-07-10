Bitcoin surges to new all-time high above $112,000 amid growing institutional demand

This surge in Bitcoin's price comes amid a broader rally in equities, particularly driven by tech stocks like Nvidia, which briefly touched a $4 trillion market cap.
Bitcoin reached a new all-time high on July 9, soaring past the $112,000 mark for the first time in history, as institutional demand and a risk-on sentiment in global markets fuelled its rally. The cryptocurrency touched an intraday high of $112,052.24, surpassing its previous peak of $111,989 set in May. As of late July 9, Bitcoin was trading at approximately $111,259, marking a 0.4 per cent increase from the previous day and an impressive 18 per cent year-to-date gain. This surge in price comes amid a broader rally in equities, particularly driven by tech stocks like Nvidia, which briefly touched a $4 trillion market cap.
Bitcoin’s rise aligns with the bullish sentiment seen in risk assets, with both Bitcoin and stocks benefiting from the same market forces. As Bitcoin continues to gain traction among corporate treasuries and institutional investors, some experts speculate that the cryptocurrency could push toward $120,000 or higher in the coming weeks.
Bitcoin’s climb is also indicative of a shift in investor perception. As Anthony Pompliano, founder of Professional Capital Management, recently highlighted, Bitcoin is “the only asset” that becomes less risky as it grows in size. In a letter to investors, Pompliano noted that the asset class’s increasing market cap, now measured in trillions, has made it more accessible to a wider range of institutional capital allocators.
This growing acceptance by traditional financial players has been bolstered by the Trump administration’s crypto-friendly policies, opening new doors for capital inflows. Furthermore, major firms like Trump Media & Technology Group are now looking to launch crypto-focused exchange-traded funds (ETFs), which will invest in assets like Bitcoin, Ether, Solana, and Ripple. This movement further reflects a broadening of institutional interest in digital assets.
In addition to Bitcoin, other cryptocurrencies also saw gains. Ether hit a one-month high of $2,794.95, rising 5.4 per cent on the day, while stocks tied to crypto-related businesses like Coinbase and MicroStrategy also surged. MicroStrategy, co-founded by Bitcoin advocate Michael Saylor, rose 4.7 per cent, reflecting the increasing link between digital assets and tech-driven market growth.
Despite the optimistic outlook for Bitcoin, market experts are cautious about potential volatility in the short term. In the hours around Bitcoin’s latest record-breaking rally, nearly $340 million in liquidations of Bitcoin short positions were reported, highlighting the potential for quick reversals. However, many remain hopeful that Bitcoin’s long-term narrative as “digital gold” and its ongoing adoption as a reserve asset will continue to support its price trajectory through the second half of 2025. With expectations that more companies will adopt Bitcoin and Congress inches closer to potential crypto legislation, Bitcoin’s bullish momentum seems set to continue.