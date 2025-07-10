Bitcoin surges to new all-time high above $112,000 amid growing institutional demand

Bitcoin reached a new all-time high on July 9, soaring past the $112,000 mark for the first time in history, as institutional demand and a risk-on sentiment in global markets fuelled its rally. The cryptocurrency touched an intraday high of $112,052.24, surpassing its previous peak of $111,989 set in May. As of late July 9, Bitcoin was trading at approximately $111,259, marking a 0.4 per cent increase from the previous day and an impressive 18 per cent year-to-date gain. This surge in price comes amid a broader rally in equities, particularly driven by tech stocks like Nvidia, which briefly touched a $4 trillion market cap.

Bitcoin’s rise aligns with the bullish sentiment seen in risk assets, with both Bitcoin and stocks benefiting from the same market forces. As Bitcoin continues to gain traction among corporate treasuries and institutional investors, some experts speculate that the cryptocurrency could push toward $120,000 or higher in the coming weeks.

Bitcoin’s resilient growth and institutional adoption

Bitcoin’s climb is also indicative of a shift in investor perception. As Anthony Pompliano, founder of Professional Capital Management, recently highlighted, Bitcoin is “the only asset” that becomes less risky as it grows in size. In a letter to investors, Pompliano noted that the asset class’s increasing market cap, now measured in trillions, has made it more accessible to a wider range of institutional capital allocators.

This growing acceptance by traditional financial players has been bolstered by the Trump administration’s crypto-friendly policies, opening new doors for capital inflows. Furthermore, major firms like Trump Media & Technology Group are now looking to launch crypto-focused exchange-traded funds (ETFs), which will invest in assets like Bitcoin, Ether, Solana, and Ripple. This movement further reflects a broadening of institutional interest in digital assets.

In addition to Bitcoin, other cryptocurrencies also saw gains. Ether hit a one-month high of $2,794.95, rising 5.4 per cent on the day, while stocks tied to crypto-related businesses like Coinbase and MicroStrategy also surged. MicroStrategy, co-founded by Bitcoin advocate Michael Saylor, rose 4.7 per cent, reflecting the increasing link between digital assets and tech-driven market growth.

Bitcoin’s momentum faces short-term liquidity risks