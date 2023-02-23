Bill Gates buys 3.76% stake in Dutch brewing giant Heineken

Microsoft's co-founder Bill Gates has bought a 3.76 per cent stake in Dutch brewing giant Heineken. The filing by Netherlands' Financial Markets Authority (AFM) said that the shares were purchased on February 17, a report by the news agency Reuters on Wednesday (February 22) said. Heineken Holding owns a controlling stake in brewer Heineken NV. Bill Gates, who is also a philanthropist, purchased the shares from Mexico's FEMSA, which is selling out of the brewing company.

A separate filing on February 17 showed FEMSA selling all 18 million shares which it held in Heineken Holding, the report added. Gates purchased 10.8 million shares worth $939.87 million (883 million euros) at current market prices, triggering a disclosure requirement under the stock market rules of the Netherlands.

The Microsoft co-founder bought the Heineken stake despite saying in 2018 that he was not a big beer drinker. During an Ask Me Anything (AMA) session on Reddit, Gates said, "When I end up at something like a baseball game I drink light beer to get with the vibe of all the other beer drinkers. Sorry to disappoint real beer drinkers."

Previously, The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation- the charitable foundation launched by Bill Gates and his former wife Melinda- invested in Dutch online grocer Picnic BV and also holds a 1.34 per cent stake in Dutch fertiliser producer OCI NV, the news agency Bloomberg reported.

