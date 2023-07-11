Australia's expensive coffee: how inflation has taken a toll on Australian coffee shops

The cost of serving sandwiches alongside a cup of coffee in Australian coffee shops has skyrocketed to an unprecedented level, severely diminishing profit margins and triggering a wave of closures for establishments that managed to survive the impact of the COVID recession.

The price of one of Australia's most beloved coffee orders, the flat white, has surged by nearly one-fifth. Consequently, due to minimal profits and a dwindling base of loyal customers, caffe owners are actively seeking an exit strategy for their businesses.

In the pre-COVID era, hospitality establishments, constituting approximately one-third of Australia's small businesses, began advertising for sale. However, Reuters reports that selling agents have cited a recent surge in this trend as more businesses opt to sell, resulting in them discounting selling prices by as much as 50 percent of their historical market value. Shockingly, approximately one-sixth of cafes that are currently up for sale end up closing down before finding a buyer.

According to Peter Meredith, a broker at SBS Business Brokers who was quoted by Reuters, many of these hospitality vendors are experiencing exhaustion after enduring the challenges posed by COVID. Additionally, they express a sense of relief upon being able to terminate their leases and exit the industry.

The current inflationary situation is severely dampening the hopes of business owners. According to data presented by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission, business insolvencies reached their highest monthly rate in May, surpassing levels not seen in eight years. This spike can be attributed to the expiration of COVID-related government protections.

Reuters cited CreditorWatch, a credit reporting agency, with CEO Patrick Coghlan highlighting that construction firms have predominantly experienced insolvencies thus far. However, the hospitality sector is anticipated to surpass them in the coming year. Unlike business-to-business organizations, which can increase prices by 10 percent or 20 percent, the hospitality industry faces limitations in raising prices.

The ongoing conflict in Ukraine has had a significant impact on the Australian market, leading to inflationary pressures. Energy prices have surged by up to 30 percent, primarily due to disruptions in the coal and gas markets. Furthermore, wholesale produce costs have experienced a notable increase following years of extreme weather events.

Additionally, with unemployment rates reaching near-record lows, wages are on the rise. This includes wages for hospitality staff, who have faced increased reliance on third-party delivery platforms during the pandemic. These platforms often take a portion of the café's revenue as their cut.