Apple & Microsoft two biggest companies by market capitalisation

Apple and Microsoft, the prominent U.S. tech giants, continue to dominate as the world's largest companies by market capitalisation. This can be largely attributed to the substantial surge in tech stocks, fueled by the escalating interest in artificial intelligence.

In the previous month, Apple, holding the title of the globe's most valuable company, achieved a historic milestone by becoming the first corporation to attain a $3 trillion market capitalisation. The company's expansion into new markets and optimistic expectations regarding moderate U.S. interest rate increases contributed to this achievement under the leadership of Tim Cook.

In contrast, Microsoft surpassed Wall Street projections for its fiscal fourth-quarter revenue, primarily driven by remarkable growth in its cloud computing and office software sectors. However, the company experienced a 1.4 percent decline in its share price during July after unveiling a spending strategy to meet the rising demand for AI services. As of July 31, Microsoft's market capitalisation stood at $2.49 trillion.

The surge in tech stocks doesn't exclusively benefit Apple and Microsoft. Strong quarterly earnings from Alphabet, Meta, and Intel significantly boosted overall market sentiment in July. Notably, Meta's market capitalisation surged by more than 10 percent during the same month, attributed to a positive revenue outlook and robust growth in advertising revenue.

Reuters cited Wedbush analyst Dan Ive stating in a recent report that, "We maintain our belief that a new tech bull market has commenced this year, with the AI Gold Rush reminiscent of a '1995 Moment' akin to the early days of the Internet rather than a '1999/2000 Bubble Moment."

Furthermore, according to Refinitiv data, 69 percent of large and mid-cap U.S. corporations have outperformed analysts' Q2 earnings projections, with the tech sector contributing to 82 percent of these favorable outcomes.

(Inputs from Reuters)