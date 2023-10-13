Analysis: Can India become a global growth driver to be on par with China?

Barclays, in a recent report, highlights the incredible potential for India to become the world's most significant growth driver, surpassing even China. To claim this title, India would need to aim for a staggering 8 percent growth rate – an ambitious target but one firmly within reach, according to the report.

Barclays analysts note that India has been a standout performer, boasting impressive growth with remarkably low inflation. The country is already on a trajectory to achieve at least 6 percent GDP growth while maintaining macroeconomic stability, a crucial factor for sustainable development.

India's remarkable transformation is a testament to its resilience and determination. A mere decade ago, it was part of the 'Fragile Five' economies, grappling with a heavy debt burden, financial instability, and a fragile fiscal profile. Today, it has staged a spectacular investment turnaround, defying all odds.

Despite global economic turbulence, India has stood firm as an island of relative macroeconomic stability over the past two years. This stability sets the stage for India to be the fastest-growing major economy in the medium term, especially as global growth faces headwinds in the years ahead.

India's contribution to global GDP, while substantial, remains below its true potential. The report underlines that India still accounts for a smaller share of the global economy compared to China and even the United States.

To become the world's growth leader, India must focus on several key economic preconditions, as outlined in the report. This includes increasing the nominal savings rate to around 32.3 percent of GDP, up from the current 30.2 percent. Additionally, accelerating workforce growth to 3.5 percent per annum, compared to the current 1 percent, is imperative. Achieving these goals will require enhanced female participation, expanding the global export share, and making more productive use of capital.

One of the critical catalysts for this ascent is the investment cycle. Historically, investment has been the primary driver of India's economic growth. While investments have diversified into sectors like telecommunications and digitisation, traditional sectors are calling for renewed attention due to emerging capacity constraints. The report suggests that greater investment in these traditional sectors, complemented by increased public investment, can propel India's GDP growth closer to the coveted 8 percent mark.