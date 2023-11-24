Alibaba's selloff saga: Jack Ma hits pause on share sale amid $22 billion selloff

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. founder Jack Ma has decided to delay plans to reduce his stake in the Chinese e-commerce giant after it faced its most significant selloff in over a year. The move follows a series of events, including the cancellation of the spin-off of Alibaba's $11 billion cloud business and a subsequent $22 billion drop in market value in a single day.

Background

Jack Ma initially disclosed plans to sell 10 million Alibaba shares, amounting to approximately $870 million, on November 21. This revelation coincided with the company's decision to abandon the cloud business spin-off, leading to heightened market volatility.

The combined impact of these developments triggered concerns among investors, reflecting the escalating U.S-China technological rivalry and raising questions about Alibaba's strategic positioning amid regulatory challenges in China.

According to an internal memo from Alibaba's Chief People Officer Jane Jiang Fang, cited by Bloomberg, Jack Ma has not sold any shares as the stock price has not met the billionaire's desired level. The memo emphasises Ma's confidence in Alibaba's future, stating that he believes the current stock price significantly undervalues the company.

The disclosure of Ma's plan to sell shares, coupled with the cancellation of the cloud business spin-off, resulted in a significant market downturn. This comes at a time when Alibaba is undergoing a major restructuring, initially intending to split into six separate units, each with its own CEO and board of directors.

Strategic challenges

Alibaba's strategic challenges are compounded by the industry-wide crackdown in China and increased competition from emerging players like ByteDance Ltd.'s Douyin. The company's decision to reassess not only its cloud business but also the listing of its grocery chain, Freshippo, reflects the need to adapt to evolving market conditions.

Jane Jiang explained that Jack Ma's family office sought funds for investments in agricultural enterprises and charitable endeavours in China and beyond. The sale arrangements were made earlier this year with a broker, unaware that the disclosure would coincide with the company's financial results.

Bottomline