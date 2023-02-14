Airbus kicks off 2023 on a poor note; deliveries drop 33% in January

Airbus kicks off 2023 on a poor note; deliveries drop 33 per cent in January

The largest airline manufacturer Airbus finds itself in a tough situation after underwhelming delivery figures for its airplanes.

The company, which produced around 661 planes in 2022, was safely riding the 1.6 per cent rise in its shares.

Watch | Low output by Airbus causes concerns

But now, with just 20 deliveries in January, marking a significant drop of 33 per cent, the numbers have their telltale of a scary "wake-up call" for Airbus' executives.

The Chief Executive of the company Guillaume Faury riled up in anger looking at the abysmal output.

In his brief, he clarifies that "this does not happen twice".

But what has led to the situation, and what caused the slowdown?

The distortion to the global supply chain has affected many industries, including the airline manufacturing industry.

Airbus has strongly remained dependent on Russia's titanium resources, with the war on the edge of Europe disrupting supply chains.

Even the steel capacity has come under threat as restructuring remains underway in handling debt.

Amidst recession fears and rising costs, the trade and movement of raw materials remain a problem, along with several other structural and operation-related issues.

Apart from the supply chain-related delays, the Qatar-Airbus dispute remains in play, impeding Airbus' day-to-day operations.

The company's internal functioning has also come into question, with Faury directing his interest towards decarbonisation and modernising the industrial fabric at Airbus.

The focus remains on not dumping the blame on the supply chain but revamping the process by fixing the company's internal issues.

There needs to be higher employee engagement, as suggested by internal sources of the company.

The challenge is to fix external and internal affairs to streamline production.

The multifaceted layers of these issues have caused a pushback in producing new jets.

With a staggeringly low input, industry experts speculate a lower threshold of about 700 jets for the year, while some remain ambitiously confident about an output of nearly 750 planes.

As the production and tests of electronic chips stabilise, hopes remain high for manufacturing to return to normal in the company.

Still, the challenges make it clear the tasks will take a lot of work to manage.