In Pics | Asia’s largest aero show, Aero India 2023, begins in Bengaluru

Feb 13, 2023

Aero India, the largest aero show in Asia, started at Yelahanka Air Force Station, Bengaluru on Monday. The event, which will continue for five days, will focus on improving the partnership between India's aerospace sector and foreign countries.

'The runway to billion opportunities'

The theme of Aero India 2023 is 'The runway to billion opportunities'. According to the Ministry of Defence's Ministry of Defence, the country will focus on the 'Make in India, Make for the World' motto. Speaking at the event, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the defence export capabilities of India will improve in the coming years.

Stunning fly-past at the inaugural ceremony

There was a stunning fly-past at the inaugural ceremony of Aero India 2023. On the first day, aerobatics was displayed along with a large trade fair and exhibition. Around 809 companies, belonging to 98 different countries, took part in Aero India 2023.

Five-day show to enthral people

People will be enthralled by the breathtaking aerobatics, air shows and exhibitions, which will continue for five days. Through the event, domestic MSMEs and start-ups will be integrated into the global supply chain and foreign investments will be attracted, which will include partnerships for co-development and co-production.



United States' leading fighter jet to conduct daily aerial show

Daily aerial demonstrations will be conducted by the F-16 Fighting Falcon duo, which is one of the leading fighter jets of the United States Air Force (USAF). Meanwhile, the F/A-18E and F/A-18F Super Hornet, which are the most advanced frontline carrier-based, multirole strike fighters of the US Navy will be kept on static display.

Other exhibitors

Dassault Aviation, BrahMos Aerospace, Airbus, Boeing, Israel Aerospace Industry and others have been exhibited at Aero India.

