/Air India cuts international services on wide-body planes by 15% after Ahmedabad crash

In the wake of the tragic crash of Air India flight AI171 from Ahmedabad to London, which killed 241 people on board and over 30 on the ground, the airline has announced a series of significant operational and safety measures, including a 15 per cent cut in its international wide-body services.

The move aims to restore operational stability and passenger confidence while the inspections and investigations continue.

Following a directive from India’s aviation regulator, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), Air India confirmed it has completed “Enhanced Safety Inspections” on 26 out of its 33 Boeing 787-8/9 Dreamliner aircraft. inspections on the remaining aircraft are expected to conclude in the coming days.

In addition, the airline is undertaking precautionary inspections of its Boeing 777 fleet. “We continue to work closely with DGCA, the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB), and the Ministry of Civil Aviation to ensure the highest standards of safety for our passengers, crew, and aircraft,” Air India said in a statement.

Temporary cutback in services

Air India has announced that it will reduce international flights operated by wide-body aircraft by 15 per cent until at least mid-July. The airline cited multiple compounding factors contributing to the disruption, which include enhanced safety inspections, a cautious operational approach by engineering staff and pilots, geopolitical tensions in West Asia and night curfews in European and East Asian airspace.

Over the past six days, the airline has had to cancel 83 international flights. The decision to cut services, the airline said, will allow it to deploy reserve aircraft more flexibly and help stabilise operations while minimising last-minute disruptions for passengers.

Passenger support measures

Acknowledging the inconvenience to travellers, Air India has issued an apology and promised proactive communication with affected passengers.

The airline is offering rescheduling at no additional cost, full refunds on cancelled flights and alternate travel arrangements wherever possible.

A revised international schedule will be released by June 20, 2025, the airline confirmed in the statement.

Assistance to families

Air India expressed its deep sorrow at the loss of life in the AI171 crash, calling it “the worst air tragedy the nation has faced in decades”. The airline said it is working closely with the Ministry of Civil Aviation and the Government of Gujarat to support families of the victims.

Tata Group and Air India volunteers are currently stationed in Ahmedabad, assisting bereaved families at hospitals and helping with arrangements for the dignified return of the deceased to their homes.

“We consider the family members of the deceased as part of our larger family and stand in complete solidarity with them in these difficult times,” the company statement said.

Airline under investigation

The exact cause of the crash remains under investigation by the DGCA and AAIB. The aircraft, a Boeing 787-8, went down moments after take-off on June 12, crashing into a nearby medical college hostel. It was the worst air crash in India in recent times, and investigators are exploring both mechanical failure and possible human error.