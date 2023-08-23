AI boom helps Nvidia shares reach new peak ahead of quarterly results

Nvidia shares reached a new peak on Tuesday in anticipation of the chip designer's upcoming quarterly earnings report, reflecting its reliance on the artificial intelligence upswing.



However, the stock experienced a decline of 1.1 percent shortly after hitting the record high of $481.87 as trading commenced. This fleeting surge surpassed its previous peak of $480.88, achieved on July 14.



These recent gains of approximately 19 percent, stemming from the company's two-month low, have been driven by growing speculation that Nvidia's sales projections will once again exceed Wall Street estimates.



Analysts cautiously predict that Nvidia, a dominant force in the market for chips essential to power generative AI services like ChatGPT and others, could unveil third-quarter sales totaling $12.50 billion. This projection represents a substantial 110 percent increase from the previous year's figures.



Reuters cited Dennis Dick, Triple D Trading's market structure analyst, saying, "It could be the most important earnings report of the year. We want to hear that they can build on the fantastic quarter they had last quarter."



In May, the company predicted second-quarter revenue that exceeded expectations by over 50 percent, an outcome that catapulted its market valuation past $1 trillion. This achievement positioned it as the standout performer on the S&P 500 index (.SPX).



Nvidia's remarkably positive projection from the previous quarter triggered a surge in AI-related stocks and their Big Tech counterparts. Consequently, it played a pivotal role in fueling this year's stock market upswing in the United States.