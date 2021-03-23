40% of global workers considering leaving their employers this year, finds survey

A survey by Microsoft has revealed that 40 per cent of global workers are considering leaving their employers this year. The survey, published on Monday, also found that 61 per cent of employers feel that they are “thriving” right now.

The COVID-19 pandemic has completely changed the route of work culture, with new struggles in the way of many. Microsoft’s 2021 Work Trend Index adds how people “now more than ever” expect their employers and leaders to show empathy, given the “unique challenges”.

The index surveyed 30,000 people from 31 countries. In addition, it factored in trends from Microsoft 365 and LinkedIn. The survey found that those who claimed to be “thriving” were male leaders from Generation X or the millennial generation.

On the other hand, employees who claimed that they were struggling included married folks (54 per cent), working moms (56 per cent), Generation Z (60 per cent), frontline employees (61 per cent), employees who recently joined their jobs - less than a year ago (64 per cent), and single people (67 per cent).

The trend posits that the major burdens in the aftermath of COVID-19 have been put on members of Generation Z, most of whom recently started out their careers.

In addition, working mothers are also negatively impacted, many of whom have had to leave their jobs owing to new social arrangement put in place by the pandemic. 73 per cent of the surveyed claim that they endorse flexible working hours, and remote working. 67 per cent said that they want to return to the pre-COVID mode of working from office.

The report also found that 54 per cent employees feel "overworked" and 39 per cent feel "exhausted". One of the worst-affected groups - 66 per cent of Generation Z employees said they were merely "surviving" or "struggling".