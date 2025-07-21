/Bangladesh jet crash: Pilot dies, along with 18 others after Air Force jet crashes into college

The pilot of the Bangladesh Air Force F7 aircraft that crashed on Monday (July 21), died, along with 18 other people, the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) confirmed, according to the state media. Flight Lieutenant Towkir Islam Sagar was the pilot of the Air Force training jet that crashed at Milestone School and College in Uttara, Dhaka.

According to the ISPR, at least 18 people were dead and 164 were injured in the Bangladesh Air Force training jet crash. The injured were taken to different hospitals in the city for further treatment.

Earlier, the flight lieutenant was being treated in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the Combined Military Hospital (CMH).

Following the deadly crash, an emergency hotline was launched at the National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery following the crash today.

Who was Towkir Islam Sagar?

Sagar, the flight lieutenant of the F-7 aircraft, died while undergoing treatment at the military hospital in Dhaka. He completed his first 100 hours of flight training during his cadet years in PT-6 aircraft.

Later, Sagar served with the 15th Squadron, logging approximately 60 hours of flight time, but later joined the 35th Squadron.

He succumbed to his injuries at the CMH around 3:45 pm on Monday, the ISPR confirmed. The pilot died after the F-7 BJI model, made in China, jet, crashed onto the grounds of Milestone College just moments after taking off.