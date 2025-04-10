Volkswagen (VW) faced a major decline of 40% in first-quarter earnings as they fell well below predicted market numbers. The earnings drop reaches 40% because of provisions for EU carbon emission target penalties and costs from U.S. vehicle import tariffs.

Advertisment

Volkswagen experienced a 8.2% stock market ascent following the company's unsatisfying financial performance. The stock market showed positive trends due to U.S. government measures that implemented a three-month delay on import tariffs directed at international nations. The 25% import tariff on automotive products presents a major challenge to Volkswagen because it continues to persist.

European auto manufacturers and their investors reacted positively to the U.S. trade policy change by giving their index a 4.9% boost over the 7.9% growth of the wider European market.

Also Read | Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line to launch in India in April; pre-bookings commence

Advertisment

The European Commission presented a plan to ease restrictions concerning EU carbon emissions after receiving backing from the car industry. The proposed approved change by the European Parliament would release billions of euros in potential fines for car manufacturers including Volkswagen. The first-quarter results of VW included a 600 million euro provision to compensate for potential fines even though the company might not need to pay these penalties.

The financial burden of Volkswagen continues to grow due to a 200 million euro commitment for restructuring Cariad software platform while executing layoffs within the unit. Operating return on sales dropped dramatically to reach 3.6% because of these provisions while the previous year showed results at 6%.

The company's results suffered from vehicle valuation expenses linked to deliveries to the United States after the 25% import tariff began on April 3rd even though it did not give specific details about impact to results. The U.S. sales of Volkswagen vehicles depend heavily on cars made in Mexico while Audi and Porsche brands operate without manufacturing presence in the United States.

Advertisment

Despite the first-quarter setback, Volkswagen reaffirmed its full-year outlook, projecting sales growth of up to 5% and an operating return on sales between 5.5% and 5.6%. However, the company noted that these forecasts do not yet account for the potential impact of the ongoing U.S. tariffs, as it is still too early to accurately assess their long-term effects.