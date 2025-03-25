Volkswagen India has started accepting pre-bookings for the all-new Tiguan R-Line performance SUV which will soon reach Indian shores. Customers interested in pre-booking the model can now visit dealerships across the country or the official website to secure their reservations. Customer registrations are now active for the Golf GTI on Volkswagen India's website to introduce globally known vehicles into the Indian market.

The Tiguan R-Line marks a significant transformation of India's performance SUV segment through its marriage of performance engineering with sporty automobile design. The vehicle features a 204 PS engine that provides 320 Nm of torque and delivers a powerful and dynamic driving experience. The Tiguan R-Line demonstrates superior dimensions through its length of 4539 mm and width of 1859 mm and height of 1656 mm and wheelbase of 2680 mm that results in commanding presence and class-leading performance.

Customers can select among six unique exterior color options including Persimmon Red Metallic, Cipressino Green Metallic, Nightshade Blue Metallic, Grenadilla Black Metallic, and the dual-tone Oryx White with Mother of Pearl Effect and Oyster Silver Metallic. The range of six different exterior colors enables owners to customize their Tiguan R-Line according to personal tastes.

Volkswagen India continues to focus on introducing vehicles that combine outstanding engineering capabilities with high performance and innovative features to the Indian automotive market. Ashish Gupta, Brand Director, Volkswagen India, said, "This year we are introducing two of the most iconic Volkswagen models to India. The entry of the all-new Tiguan R-Line marks a new chapter in the journey of our progress in India. With the Tiguan R-Line we are introducing the epitome of sharper performance, bigger spaces, stronger safety systems and much more in an SUV, that has been designed to turn heads."

Indian customers are also being given the opportunity to purchase Volkswagen's international vehicle range while the company responds to rising consumer interest in premium and modern automobiles. Pre-bookings for the Tiguan R-Line have officially started so Volkswagen enthusiasts can begin the process of securing their spot in the queue for this upcoming Indian market vehicle. Both online and dealership pre-booking methods enable national customer accessibility to purchase the car.