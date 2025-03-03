TVS Motor Company has begun rolling out its new range of OBD-2B compliant vehicles, starting with the popular TVS Jupiter 110 leading the charge. The updated scooter is now available at dealerships across India, with the base variant priced at INR 76,691 (ex-showroom, New Delhi). This launch marks the beginning of TVS Motor Company's transition to meet the stringent OBD-2B emission standards, with the company aiming to have its entire portfolio compliant by the end of March 2025.

The OBD-2B compliance necessitates significant upgrades to the vehicles' sensor technology and on-board capabilities. The updated TVS range now features advanced sensors that gather real-time data on critical engine parameters, including throttle response, air-fuel ratio, engine temperature, fuel quantity, and engine speed.

This data is then analyzed by the vehicle's on-board Engine Control Unit (ECU), which continuously monitors performance against pre-programmed parameters. This sophisticated on-board intelligence ensures that the vehicles operate cleanly and efficiently throughout their lifespan, contributing to enhanced durability and reduced environmental impact.

The implementation of OBD-2B standards reflects TVS Motor Company's commitment to adhering to evolving emission regulations and providing environmentally responsible vehicles. The upgraded sensor technology and data analysis capabilities provide a more robust and reliable system for monitoring and maintaining vehicle performance.

By proactively transitioning its entire portfolio to OBD-2B compliance, TVS Motor Company is demonstrating its dedication to sustainable mobility and its readiness to meet the future demands of the automotive industry. The launch of the OBD-2B compliant TVS Jupiter 110 is the first step in this comprehensive transition.