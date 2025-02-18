TVS Motor Company has introduced the 2025 edition of its modern-retro motorcycle, the Ronin, with updated features and fresh styling. The motorcycle is available in three variants, with prices starting at INR 1.35 lakh (ex-showroom). The bike is now available across authorized dealerships across the country. The latest version gets two new color options —- Glacier Silver and Charcoal Ember — alongside the addition of Dual Channel ABS in its mid-variant, now priced at INR 1.59 lakh. This improves braking safety, addressing a key concern for riders.

Since its launch, the Ronin has aimed to combine retro styling with modern technology. The 2025 model continues this approach with cosmetic updates and safety enhancements. TVS has also retained the bike’s mechanical specifications, keeping its 225.9cc engine that produces 20.4 PS at 7,750 RPM and 19.93 Nm of torque at 3,750 RPM. It features an assist and slipper clutch for smoother gear shifts, Glide Through Technology (GTT) for low-speed maneuvering, and an upside-down front fork for better handling.

Vimal Sumbly, Head of Business, Premium at TVS Motor Company, stated that the new edition aims to enhance both the aesthetic and functional aspects of the motorcycle while maintaining the brand’s identity in the modern-retro segment. "TVS Ronin has redefined modern-retro motorcycling in the country and continues to embody the essence of #Unscripted motorcycling, empowering riders to explore unchartered paths with confidence and style. With the 2025 edition, we bring in a new palette of striking colours along with upgraded safety features and are excited to bring this refreshed model to our customers and look forward to their enthusiastic response as they experience the next chapter of the TVS Ronin's journey."