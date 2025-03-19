Tesla continues advancing its plans to launch robotaxis in California by obtaining its first necessary permit from state regulators. The California Public Utilities Commission granted Tesla a transportation charter-party carrier permit (TCP) on Tuesday.

The TCP allows Tesla to control their vehicle fleet and deliver scheduled transportation to their workforce through this chauffeur service-specific authorization. Autonomous public ride-hailing operations remain prohibited by the terms set in the CPUC permit for Tesla.

A TCP permit serves as the essential foundation for Tesla to develop its plans to introduce a driverless ride-hailing service. As CEO Elon Musk states Tesla intends to launch robotaxis during this year with California and Texas serving as the initial markets. The Cybercab robotaxi concept without steering wheel or pedals designed by Tesla received public attention in last October's appearance.

A fully autonomous robotaxi service operated by Tesla needs approval from both the CPUC and the California Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) in order to provide customers with a charging service. Tesla possesses a DMV permit that permits testing of autonomous vehicles but only when accompanied by a safety driver.

According to the CPUC Tesla applied for the TCP permit in November 2024 but needs to file additional permits before their autonomous service can proceed. The DMV spokesperson clarified that Tesla lacks any additional permits which the CPUC needs to approve autonomous taxi services operated without human operators.

Both slowing sales growth and robotaxi service development occupy Tesla at the present time. Autonomous ride-hailing enables Tesla to explore new revenue opportunities and secure its market share in the changing transportation sector. The approval process to launch a completely autonomous robotaxi service when driver-operated in California is still stalled by bureaucratic obstacles. Tesla did not respond to requests for comments on the permit and details on the other applications.