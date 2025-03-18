

The Toronto city council ended support for electric vehicle (EV) incentives dedicated to taxis and ride-share transportation using Tesla products. On Monday, Mayor Olivia Chow disclosed that the exclusion of Tesla cars was due to current tensions in border trade between Canada and the U.S.

Advertisment

The city's EV promotion strategy delivers fee reductions for vehicle licenses and renewals that members of the hire sector acquire between 2019 to 2029. Starting from March 1st Tesla cars fall out of eligibility for these city-supported incentives.

Mayor Chow stated the U.S. trade disputes need resolution before relaxed rules on licensing fees will be extended to Tesla vehicle owners. She declared that vehicles dedicated to hire services such as taxis should select alternative electric vehicle types for their operation.

Also Read | ‘Safest, state-of-the-art, affordable’: Did Elon Musk hand Trump a ‘Tesla ad’ script amid stock plunge?

Advertisment

Canadian officials decided to reject Tesla vehicles specifically because Elon Musk has close relationships with Donald Trump who implemented Canadian product tariffs and demanded Canada become part of the United States to the outrage of Canadians.

Chow pointed out that the city gives its approval to Tesla customers who want to purchase a car but rejects any expectation of tax subsidies. The financial consequences of the exclusion will remain minimal in her view while she sees this action as holding symbolic value.

The city of Toronto has taken an exclusionary stance against Tesla but has received no official public response from the automaker.

Advertisment

This policy decision demonstrates the developing relationship between local government measures and worldwide trade conflicts. Through its exclusion of Tesla, Toronto wants to display its opposition toward U.S. trade policies but simultaneously promote electric vehicle production from alternative companies. The choice of Toronto to discontinue its incentive program may affect future cities searching for ways to implement complimentary schemes between international trade matters and sustainable targets.